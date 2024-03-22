President Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday during a brief tour in the West region of Mahe, visited the site of key proposed community projects that will directly benefit citizens living in those districts.

At Port Glaud, the President viewed the site of the proposed ATM. Accompanied by the Minister for Local and Community Affairs, Ms Rose-Marie Hoareau, Local Government Officials, the Port Glaud District Administrator as well as representatives of the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) were able to discuss on site and agree on the final location as well as most appropriate design of the infrastructure required.

In the Anse Boileau district, the President accompanied by the member of the National Assembly for the District, Hon. Phillip Arrisol viewed the sites for the proposed Fish Market and Vegetable Market respectively.

At Baie Lazare, the President viewed potential options for the construction of a new Petrol Station and had the opportunity to discuss how the area in the vicinity of the existing Playground and District Administration office can be redeveloped in order to maximise usage and better serve the community.