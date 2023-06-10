The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will undertake a state visit to the Maldives from 10th to 14th June 2023, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Maldives, H.E Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

President Ramkalawan and President Solih have previously interacted on various international platforms and most recently met on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference of Least Developed Countries in Doha last March. Seychelles and Maldives enjoy close bonds of friendship with a wide range of shared values and common interests since the establishment of diplomatic ties in July 1980.

President Ramkalawan will be accompanied on this mission to the Maldives by the First Lady, Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and the Director General, Bilateral Affairs Division from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.