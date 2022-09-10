The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan will be among the Heads of State to attend the Swearing-In ceremony of H.E. William Samoei Ruto, EGH, PhD., Deputy President and President-Elect as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.
Through the official invitation extended to President Ramkalawan, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday 12th September 2022 at Moi International Sports Complex Karasani where he will also be attending an inauguration luncheon thereafter at State House.
The President will depart the country on Monday 12th and will be back on Tuesday 13th September 2022.
During President Ramkalawan's absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.