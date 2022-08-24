The President of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan will join other world leaders at the eighth meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) to be held from 27th to 28th August, in the Republic of Tunisia.

During the two-day Summit, high-level delegations from African countries, Japan as well as other organisations such as the African Development Bank, the African Union, World Trade Organisation, and other UN Agencies will be deliberating around issues related to the COVID-19 recovery and the declaration entails points of cooperation under three pillars:

A. Realising Africa as a vigorously growing region while taking advantage of resolving social issues as opportunities of development;

B. Realising a resilient and sustainable society;

C. Realising sustainable Peace and Stability.

The President will depart the country on Thursday 25 August and will be back in the country on 29 August.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.