The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the First Lady Mrs Linda Ramkalawan will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be held on Monday 19th September at the Westminster Abbey, in the United Kingdom.
Following the State Funeral, the President and the First Lady will then proceed to New York where they will attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).
The President will leave the country on Saturday 17th September and return on Saturday 24th September 2022.
During President Ramkalawan's absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.