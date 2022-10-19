State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will address the National Assembly, tomorrow Thursday 20th October 2022, at 5.00pm.

The address will be broadcast live on SBC Television, Radyo Sesel, and Telesesel.

