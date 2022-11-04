"The country is mourning the sudden passing of a young, intelligent and dynamic Seychelloise. Captain Chang-Leng was a professional who served her country with pride and humility. Her journey inspired many and she will remain a beacon of hope for all who aspire to live out their dream. She helped our national airline achieve high standards. The country will remember her as a true daughter of our soil. May her family be given courage as they go through this difficult period. May her soul rest in peace.”

Following the passing of Captain Nicole Chang-Leng, the first Seychellois woman flight captain, President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of Ms Chang-Leng, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.