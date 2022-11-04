State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


Following the passing of Captain Nicole Chang-Leng, the first Seychellois woman flight captain, President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of Ms Chang-Leng, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf.

"The country is mourning the sudden passing of a young, intelligent and dynamic Seychelloise. Captain Chang-Leng was a professional who served her country with pride and humility. Her journey inspired many and she will remain a beacon of hope for all who aspire to live out their dream. She helped our national airline achieve high standards. The country will remember her as a true daughter of our soil. May her family be given courage as they go through this difficult period. May her soul rest in peace.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.