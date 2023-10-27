The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to the Roman Catholic Church and congregation, family and friends of Father Gustave Lafortune following news of his demise.

Father Lafortune is one of the longest serving Roman Catholic priests in Seychelles, ordained on June 30, 1963 in Switzerland who retired in 2015 after serving in various parishes in the country.

During his tenure, Father Lafortune has served in various parishes around the island including Mont Fleuri, Baie Ste Anne Praslin, Anse Royale, Takamaka, Anse Boileau, Port Glaud, Grand Anse Mahé and Cascade. He was also an avid contributer to the Catholic’s L’Echo des Iles magazine and often delighted our hearts with his gospel songs.

“We share in the sorrow of the Roman Catholic church and congregation and offer our deepest condolences. May God's love and courage strengthen you all during this trying time.

Father Lafortune is one of the pioneer figures of the Catholic Church and his passing marks a great loss for Seychelles. His contribution to his country and dedication to his faith will remain an inspiration to all. We will miss him and the country is grateful for having been gifted with a believer of such profound faith.”