The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi for securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 elections

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our warmest congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

This outcome is a testament to the confidence that the Indian people place in your visionary leadership and the remarkable progress that India has made under your stewardship, as well as the high regard in which you are held.

The special relationship between Seychelles and India has strengthened over the years, with our two nations working ever more closely on a range of issues of mutual interest and concern. India’s role as a key development partner and strategic ally for Seychelles has been invaluable. Our joint undertakings have been marked by robust cooperation in various sectors of shared interest including the military, health, education, infrastructure development, amongst others. Our collaboration in maritime security has been pivotal in ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region. In addition, through our collective efforts in enhancing collaboration in cultural exchanges and human resource development, we have been able to foster mutual respect and better understanding between the people of our two countries.

I am confident that during your third term in office, our bilateral ties will continue to strengthen and expand. In this regard, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to working closely with you and your government to bolster our bilateral relations and address the multiple global and regional challenges that confront us.”