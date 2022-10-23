The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to H.E Mr. Ulf Kristersson, following his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.
In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated: “Your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Government and the People of Seychelles join me in extending our most sincere and warmest congratulations. It is my hope that, during your tenure of office, we can further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and friendship for the mutual benefit of our two countries.”
“I take this opportunity to wish you every success in the discharge of your duties” conveyed the President.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.