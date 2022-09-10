The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to King Charles III on the occasion of his accession to the throne.

President Ramkalwan’s message reads as follows:

Quote

“Your Majesty,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to offer our warmest congratulations on Your Majesty’s accession to the throne.

I am confident that under your reign, the United Kingdom will continue to prosper, enjoy peace and stability, and continue to be a force for good, for the promotion of democratic values, human rights, the rule of law, and peace throughout the world. In these, as in other matters of which you have been an ardent proponent, such as the environment, climate change, renewable energy, and Small Island Developing States, I pledge to you my full support.

Seychelles and the United Kingdom enjoy excellent relations. We value our ties with the United Kingdom and our membership of the Commonwealth. I am convinced that these bonds of trust, friendship, and cooperation will be further strengthened during Your Majesty’s reign.

I wish Your Majesty and the Royal Family good health, happiness, prosperity, and every success, and look forward to meeting you again in the near future.”