President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed the President of the Trade Development Bank, Mr Admassu Tadesse for a courtesy call at State House this morning.

President Ramkalawan extended a warm welcome to Mr Tadasse to Seychelles shores and expressed the country’s willingness to continue working with the TDB as a long standing partner in the strategy economic developments of the country.

“TDB has been a faithful partner to Seychelles and we look forward to deepening this partnership for the betterment of our people. I wish you fruitful deliberations during your various engagement as we continue to strengthen cooperation in existing and explore new avenues” said President Ramkalawan.

On his part, Mr Tadasse expressed appreciation to the Head of State for the warm welcome and conveyed his institutions’ willingness to continue being a reliable and strong partner in the economic development process of Seychelles.

Discussions centered on key financial interventions by TDB over the years to support the local economy, past and present as well as future sectors of mutual interest. Cooperation in domains such as the housing sector, health care sector as well as tourism and real estate are key priority areas highlighted by the two partners.

Mr Tadasse was accompanied to State House by the Coverage Executive, Indian Ocean-Lusophone Africa, Mr Daniel Lam Chun.

Also present was the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Mr Naadir Hassan and the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, Ms Caroline Abel.