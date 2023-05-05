President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the First Lady Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, who are currently in London, United Kingdom (UK) to attend the Coronation of his Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with some members of the Seychellois community living and working in the UK yesterday (Thursday 4th May 2023).

This was during a reception hosted by the President and the First Lady yesterday evening. Attended by over 150 Seychellois the event was an opportunity for some of the Seychelles citizens living, studying or working in the UK to meet and interact with the Head of State and Mrs Ramkalawan.

Also present were the four members of the Seychelles Defence Forces who will be participating in the Coronation Parade of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Whilst in the UK, earlier the same day (Thursday 4th May 2023), the President also gave an interview to the BBC flagship TV Programme Hardtalk hosted by Stephen Sackur.

Upon his arrival in UK, the President also paid a visit to the High Commission of the Republic of Seychelles in London where he held discussions with Ms Patsy Moustache, the Acting High Commissioner (Principal Counsellor) along with Mrs. Fanchette Powell, Office Manager.

The President and the First Lady are expected to participate in various events today, Friday 5th May, ahead of the Coronation ceremony of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.