The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday where he is participating in the 42nd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The President was welcomed at the airport by the Minister for Technical, Vocational Education and Training, Mrs Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga and other Senior Congolese Government officials.

President Ramkalawan upon arrival inspected the guard of honour and was welcomed by various artistic performances.

First on his agenda whilst in DRC, the President hosted a special gathering for members of the Seychellois community living in Kinshasa.

The President expressed his joy at meeting various Seychellois with ties and roots to their homeland Seychelles. On behalf of the Seychellois Community in Kinsasha, Ms Hilda Chetty expressed appreciation to President Ramkalawan and his delegation for making the time to meet with them to hear their views and challenges.

The President earlier today attended (Wednesday 17th August) the official opening ceremony of 42nd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government and will address the floor on key areas relevant for Seychelles such as Maritime Security and SADF Parliamentary Forum.

Also present in Kinshasa is the Seychelles Ambassador to the African Union, Conrad Mederic, the Director Regional Affairs, Mr Christian Faure and and Third Secretary SADC Desk, Mr Jean-Philippe Bannane.