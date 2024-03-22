The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday took part in the Seychelles National Youth Council's (SNYC) Think Tank programme, a platform where young professionals come together to discuss pertinent youth issues.

For the first session, President Ramkalawan, welcomed a group of 50 youths from the public and private sectors as well as from the civil society at State House for an inspirational talk followed by an open dialogue focused on various youth related topics.

The session, which was aired live on SBC and streamed on YouTube was an opportunity for the youths to ask questions, share ideas and make proprositions to the Head of State on matters they feel directly impact them.

" My advice to our Seychellois youths is: take time to know yourself. Know what your priorities are in life. Set clear and good principles to live by and remain focused on your goals or dreams. Take time to be young and embrace the various opportunities that are at your disposal," said President Ramkalawan.

After the dialogue, youths present had the opportunity to interact with the President, the First Lady and other members of the Cabinet of Minister present during a networking session.