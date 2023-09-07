State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to the SCAA after Seychelles International Airport got a Level 1 Accreditation during the Airport Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Global Summit being held in South Korea last night. “This is a great achievement as many airports have not reached this level. The rapid processing of arriving passengers through the Seychelles Electronic Border System has greatly contributed to this award.” President Ramkalawan stated, “As we continue to aim for the highest standards, I call on everyone to give of their very best to give both visitors and locals the best experience at our airport. As we plan our new terminal, I am hopeful we will deliver a higher standard of service.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.