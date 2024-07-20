The President of Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, conveyed his congratulations to H.E. Paul Kagame on his successful re-election as the President of the Republic of Rwanda.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Your re-election to this high office is a testament to your leadership acumen and reflects the continued trust that the people of Rwanda have in your vision for a prosperous and united Rwanda. I am confident that under your stewardship, Rwanda will make further progress in achieving sustainable development, social justice, and economic growth.

Seychelles and Rwanda share strong and dynamic relations, which were further solidified during your visit in June 2023. I remain committed to our common objectives of further strengthening our bilateral ties and working together to intensify our cooperation for the mutual benefit of both our countries and peoples.

I am very much looking forward to continuing our collaborative efforts at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.”