President Wavel Ramkalawan, Commander in Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) has congratulated the military forces on the arrest of an Iranian dhow carrying illicit drugs in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
In a message to Chief of Defence Forces Brigadier Rosette, he congratulated the Seychelles Coast Guards, the Seychelles Air Force and the Special Forces for a well co-ordinated successful mission. “Despite the enormous risks and rough seas, you acted bravely and faced the challenge to complete the operation to intercept the Iranian dhow. You have destroyed an important consignment of heroine and in so doing protected our youth from this poison that is destroying families, relationships and our nation. I salute your determination.”
He reminded the population that the fight against drugs remains a commitment of his government and made a special appeal to the population of Seychelles to be part of this fight in order for the country to win so that our children can live in a safer environment.