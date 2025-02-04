The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan strongly condemns the recent attack on a young Seychellois by a group of people.

This act of violence is deeply concerning and goes against the fundamental values of peace, respect, and harmony that define our Seychellois society.

“Seychelles is a nation built on unity, tolerance, and respect for all, regardless of nationality or background. Such acts of aggression are unacceptable and do not reflect the spirit of our people or the Seychellois ‘joie de vivre’ that we cherish. Violence in any form has no place in our communities, and I urge all citizens and residents to uphold our shared values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” said President Ramkalawan.

The relevant authorities are working to ensure that justice is served in line with the rule of law and the necessary legal processes are followed. The safety and well-being of every individual in our country remain a top priority, and we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining law and order. As a nation that has long welcomed and embraced diversity, Seychelles will not tolerate actions that threaten the peaceful and respectful way of life that we have nurtured over generations. We call on all communities to continue fostering dialogue, understanding, and unity.

The President extends his thoughts and support to the victim and his family during this difficult time and assures the public that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.