President Wavel Ramkalawan was among the Heads of State and Government who convened in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo this morning for the official opening ceremony of the 42nd Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

This year’s summit is taking place under the theme: “Promoting industrialisation through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth”.

Highlights of the ceremony included the introduction of panel of Heads of State and designated Government representatives in attendance, followed by the Presentation of medals of honour for the Founding Fathers of SADC.

In ushering a new era of SADC Leadership, the opening ceremony also witnessed the official handing over of the SADC Chairpersonship by the Republic of Malawi to the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was followed by the acceptance statement of the new SADC Chairperson H.E Mr Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilomb, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and host of the 42nd Ordinary SADC Summit.

Accompanying President Ramkalawan at the 42nd SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government was the Seychelles Ambassador to the African Union, Conrad Mederic, the Director Regional Affairs, Mr Christian Faure and and Third Secretary SADC Desk, Mr Jean-Philippe Bannane.

Following the opening ceremony, the Seychelles delegation attended the SADC organ working session where President Ramkalawan also made interventions.