The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan and the First Lady Mrs Linda Ramkalawan attended a series of events held on the margins of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

President Ramkalawan and Mrs Ramkalawan yesterday morning attended the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Breakfast event attended by various Heads of States, Governor Generals, Prime Ministers, other Senior government officials from UK and some Heads of certain International Organisations. The event presented networking opportunities for guests to engage on SIDS related issues, leading up to the 4th SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024.

Following the SIDS event, the President and First Lady also attended the Commonwealth Leaders’ Event hosted by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland in the presence of King Charles III, at Malborough House, London.

During the Commonwealth event the President met King Charles and had the opportunity to congratulate him personally.

President Ramkalawan and Mrs Ramkalawan also attended a reception at the Buckingham Palace yesterday evening in advance of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Throughout the day, the President had opportunities to meet and interact with various Heads of State and Government on various matters of interest.

Both President Ramkalawan and Mrs Ramkalawan will today attend the Coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Westminster Abbey.