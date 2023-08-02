The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

Prince Buthelezi has been unwell and is hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi’s health condition.

The President has expressed his well wishes and conveyed that his heartfelt prayers are with Prince Buthelezi and the family. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.