President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the announcement by the State of Qatar that a four-day humanitarian pause has been agreed in the conflict in Gaza.

The President commends the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America on mediation efforts that will enable the release of Palestinian detainees and Israeli hostages, as well as the provision of relief aid to Gaza where an Israeli military incursion remains in place.

President Ramaphosa said: “As a member of the international community that stands for peace, justice and the rule of international law in all parts of the world, South Africa welcomes the agreement reached.

“It is my hope that the achievement of this pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an outright end to the current conflict.

“This pause, which regrettably implies a possible resumption of conflict at some point, must be accompanied by tireless efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East.

“The people of Palestine, Israel and the nations of the region must work together with the international community to entrench the rights, peace and sustainable development of the Palestinian people as part of the multilaterally endorsed two-state solution.”