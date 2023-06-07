President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 8 June 2023, visit the community of Hammanskraal following the Cholera outbreak.
The outbreak of Cholera in the community of Hammanskraal has caused devastation and the three spheres of government and their agencies and non governmental organisations have been seized with instituting mitigating measures to contain the spread of Cholera.
President Ramaphosa will begin the visit to Hammanskraal with a stop over at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant and following that will lead a delegation of government leaders to a community meeting in Hammanskraal.
President Ramaphosa will interact with the community of Hammanskraal on the measures government is implementing. The President will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Cllr Cilliers Brink.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.