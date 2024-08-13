President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 15 August 2024, preside over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The second compact follows the 2023 Presidential Health Summit which built on the inaugural summit of 2018 and brought together government, business, labour, civil society, health professionals, unions, service users, statutory councils, academia, and researchers to develop sustainable and inclusive solutions to challenges in the national health system.

The stakeholders involved in the Presidential Health Compact are integral to supporting the Department of Health in improving the health system.

It initially consisted of nine pillars with a 10th pillar added during last year’s summit.

These include development of human resources; improving access to medicine, vaccines and health products; upgrading infrastructure; private sector engagement; quality healthcare; public sector financial management improvements; governance and leadership; community engagements; information systems and pandemic preparedness.

The signing of the second Presidential Health Compact will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 15 August 2024

Time: 14h30 (Media to arrive at 13h00)

Venue: Union Buildings Courtyard, West Wing, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are asked to send their details to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za and copy Patience Mtshali on patience@presidency.gov.za not later than today, Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at 17h00.