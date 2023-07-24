President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit which takes place in St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation on 27 and 28 July 2023.

The Summit, which aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and partnerships between Russia and the African continent, first convened in October 2019 with a commitment to continue meeting every three years.

This 2nd Summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration.

These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

The declarations also seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security.

Scheduled side events will include an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies, and a Business Development and Social Partnership Zone for networking between the heads of global corporations, government officials, business and the media.

The summit background will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS summit.

President Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the Summit, and will be accompanied by Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; and Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in The Presidency.