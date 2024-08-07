President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a working visit to the Republic of Angola on Thursday, August 8, 2024, to meet with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The two Heads of State will use the occasion of the working visit to reflect on the bilateral relationship between the two countries, who share very deep historical ties that are rooted in the liberation struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

President Ramaphosa and President Lourenço will also share perspectives on issues of regional mutual interest, including the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and on regional and continental efforts aimed at resolving the conflicts that are plaguing the continent.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by Ministers Ronald Lamola of International Relations and Cooperation and Angie Motshekga of Defence.