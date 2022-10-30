President Cyril Ramaphosa, has, on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of South Korea following the tragic loss of life suffered in the capital, Seoul, during Halloween activities.
President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period for national mourning following the untimely demise of the more than 150 people in a stampede.
President Ramaphosa said the people of South Africa join the people of South Korea in mourning the lives lost in the tragic incident. President Ramaphosa wished all those injured speedy recoveries.
President Ramaphosa recalled the excellent bilateral political, economic, trade and people-to-people relations that exist between South Africa and South Korea.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.