President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique following a disaster at sea in which nearly 100 people have perished.

At least 97 people reportedly died, and a small number of people were rescued in the incident which took place near Lunga in Nampula Province on Sunday, 07 April 2024.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to President Filipe Nyusi and the government and people of Mozambique and especially families who have lost relatives.

President Ramaphosa said: “As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing persons.

“We also pray for a speedy recovery for survivors of this incident.”