Yesterday 5 June 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his counterparts that will be involved in the African Peace Initiative with regard to the war in Ukraine.

Participants included the President of the Comoros Islands and current President of the African Union HE Othman Ghazali, President of Egypt, HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Senegal HE Macky Sall, President of Uganda HE Yoweri Museveni, and President of Zambia HE Hakainde Hichilema.

The Heads of State deliberated on the devastating impact the war has had on the people of Ukraine and Russia as well as the threats this war poses to Europe and indeed the rest of the world if it continues.

The leaders agreed that they would engage with both President Putin and President Zelensky on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region.

The foreign ministers of the respective countries were tasked to finalise the elements of a road-map to peace. The Presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid June.