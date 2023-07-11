President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his sincere congratulations to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on his re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

President Ramaphosa has noted that the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone has certified President Bio as the winner of the Presidential elections of 24 June 2023.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa commends the people of Sierra Leone for conducting peaceful and successful elections.

President Ramaphosa assures President Bio of his commitment to continue enhancing and strengthen bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Sierra Leone from which deepened trade and investment, people to people relations will be rooted.

President Ramaphosa looks forward to engagements with President Bio within the context of the bilateral cooperation, key regional, continental and global issues guided by the continent’s Agenda 2063.

The President views the Sierra Leone elections as a consolidation of democracy in the country and continent in line with the Agenda 2063 goal of “consolidating democratic gains and improving quality of governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law”.