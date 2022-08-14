President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured residents of the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng of government’s commitment to combat widespread poverty in the district by unlocking the economic potential of this already important industrial centre.

The President set out this vision during his interaction with residents as part of the fourth Presidential Imbizo of 2022, during which the President assessed implementation of the “One District. One Plan” approach under the District Development Model.

For residents, the event at the Sharpeville Cricket Stadium was an opportunity to raise challenges with service delivery, unemployment and crime in the district, and to hear responses by leadership from the national, provincial and local sphere of government.

President Ramaphosa was accompanied by a team of Ministers and Deputy Ministers, District Champions, Mayors and officials who responded to all issues raised and noted matters for follow-up.

The Sedibeng District Municipality comprises the Emfuleni, Midvaal, and Lesedi local municipalities which are working to resolve issues such as high levels of unemployment and an aged water and sanitation infrastructure which results in sewer blockages, spillages, pump stations breakdowns, water leaks and pipe bursts among others.

The President thanked the communities of Sedibeng for the constructive criticism they offered during the Imbizo, and he assured residents that government will take up the many issues they raised.

The President also appealed to the communities to stop vandalising facilities and infrastructure and to take pride in keeping their surroundings clean for shared use.

Subsequent to this Imbizo the respective Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MECs, Mayors and officials will return to Sedibeng and other districts in the province to report back on progress they have made.