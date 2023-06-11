The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed Chinese President Xi Jin Ping on the African Leaders Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia. 

President Ramaphosa noted the peace plan that has been proposed by China and affirmed South Africa’s and the African leaders support of initiatives that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. President Xi Jin Ping commended the initiative by the African continent and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on food security in Africa.

The leaders also discussed their cooperation at BRICS and preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit. They both committed to work towards a successful summit. 

