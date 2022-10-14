President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Electoral Commission Act, 1996, appointed Mr Mosotho Simon Moepya as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Mr Moepya has extensive knowledge and experience of the powers and functions of the Electoral Commission.

He has served as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission since 2018 after holding various senior positions in the Commission since 1998.

The appointment of Mr Moepya as Chairperson of Electoral Commission is with effect from 15 October 2022.

President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Moepya well in his new role.