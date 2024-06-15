The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, appointed Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation Mr Senzo Mchunu as Acting Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, follows the election by the National Assembly of Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms Thoko Didiza as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.