President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt with an appeal to the international community to do more in enabling the revival of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The President traveled to Cairo, Egypt on 21 October 2023, to attend the Cairo Summit for Peace at the invitation of Egyptian President, His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In his plea to the international community, President Ramaphosa said more energy and focus must be directed at supporting the resumption of the peace process.

“Influential countries like the United States of America, have a duty and a responsibility to support processes that will deliver a long lasting and durable peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. The international community cannot afford to squander the opportunity that has been presented by the current conflict to decisively push for a two state solution. There is unanimity across the globe that peace is viable when a free and independent state of Palestine exists alongside a secure state of Israel,” said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa decried the escalation of the conflict by those arming either of the warring parties and called on state actors to immediately stop the provision of weapons as it undermines the promise of peace.

“The fighting must end. Israel must stop its siege and shelling of Gaza. Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel. Hostages must be returned. We must discourage any action that fuels this conflict and threatens to engulf the entire region. Humanitarian corridors must be opened to alleviate human suffering,” said President Ramaphosa.

The President expressed his gratitude to President El-Sisi for convening the summit, marking it as the beginning of many efforts that will rally the Israelis and Palestinians and the world behind a concerted attempt aimed at finding peace in the Middle East.