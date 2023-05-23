Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi met on Tuesday with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on the sidelines of the third edition of Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy and transportation, in addition to several issues of common interest.

