Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was officially welcomed by his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace in Kampala this Wednesday afternoon during the second stop of his regional trip to Africa.

In the official welcoming ceremony, after the national anthems of the two countries were played, the presidents reviewed the honour guards and introduced the members of their accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the President of Uganda will hold a meeting of high-ranking delegations after a private meeting with each other.

