HE President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, on the occasion of the end of his term of office.

During the meeting, HE the Somali President thanked the State of Qatar for its support to his country in various fields, praising HE the Ambassador's role in strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries, wishing him success in his future tasks.

For his part, HE the Ambassador stressed the strength of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, thanking HE the Somali President and the government for the cooperation he found during his time, which had a great impact in strengthening relations between the two countries.

In the same context, the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Somalia awarded HE the Ambassador the Order of Merit for his diplomatic efforts in strengthening relations between the two countries, and a certificate of appreciation for his role and effective efforts during his work in Somalia.