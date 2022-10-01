Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of the Republic of Guinea Mamady Doumbouya received the credentials of HE Mohamed Kurdi Al-Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Guinea.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Guinea, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Guinea.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Guinea entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress, development and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.