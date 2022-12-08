Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh received the credentials of HE Rashid bin Shafie Al Fahida Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Djibouti HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Djibouti, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of good health and happiness, and the government and people of Djibouti continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE President of the Republic of Djibouti entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and for the State of Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.

