HE President of the Republic of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi received the credentials of HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, "non-resident" Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Botswana.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Botswana, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Botswana.
For his part, HE President of the Republic of Botswana entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress, development, and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.