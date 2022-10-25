The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta Museveni, this afternoon received credentials from the incoming EU Ambassador to Uganda H.E Jan Sadek.

The Ambassador was accompanied by his wife and present at the function was Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo among other officials.

