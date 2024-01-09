President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, the outgoing United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Uganda who paid a courtesy call on him at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District. Ms. Elsie has been the UNDP Resident Representative for Uganda for four and a half years. President Museveni thanked Ms. Elsie for her fundamental contribution in the development of Uganda, noting that he has been following her work across the country. “If the United Nations could just help us in skills and environment, they don’t have to do everything but skills and environment,” he said. On her part, Ms. Elsie thanked President Museveni for his exceptional leadership even in times of crisis like Covid-19 where he made critical decisions that helped the nation in fighting the pandemic.She also commended President Museveni for his unwavering support to the UN. Ms. Elsie informed the President that the UNDP together with Makerere University have established an innovation hub, the first of its kind in Uganda which will offer innovators with spaces to design and come up with innovations. She further thanked President Museveni for helping UNDP to have a home in Uganda. “Your Excellency, we don’t take it for granted. We know that in 1986, you offered UNDP a plot of land close to you in Nakasero,” Ms. Elsie noted. The meeting was also attended by Ms. Sheila Ngatia, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Uganda.

