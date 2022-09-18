President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the death of 19 learners and two adults in a collision between a bakkie and a truck near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 16 September 2022.

The learners were allegedly transported on a bakkie when their vehicle collided with a truck.

The President offers his condolences to all families who lost loved ones in this incident and wishes survivors a speedy and full recovery.

The President said: “This is yet another sad moment for our country, following the substantial loss of young lives in an Eastern Cape tavern recently.

“We cannot afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions. I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children into the future.”