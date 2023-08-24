Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has affirmed Indonesia's commitment to strengthen partnership with Mozambique through cooperation in the economic and development sectors and optimize the Indonesia-Mozambique Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). This was conveyed in his statement at the conclusion of a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi at the Office of the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, on Wednesday (23/08).

"Indonesia continues to be committed to strengthening partnerships with Mozambique through concrete cooperation both in the economic and development fields," said the President. This is because President Jokowi considers that Mozambique is a close friend of Indonesia and also Indonesia's first PTA partner in Africa.

"We have agreed to optimize the use of PTA by business actors through cooperation between Chambers of Commerce," he said. President Jokowi sees that since the Indonesia-Mozambique PTA was implemented in 2022, the percentage of trade between the two countries has increased by 78 percent as of June 2023.

In the future, to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade, President Jokowi also encouraged exporting trains from Indonesia to Mozambique.

In the investment sector, President Jokowi welcomed the investment plan for oil and gas management by Indonesia in Mozambique and expansion of investment in the energy sector. "I welcome the investment plan for end-to-end gas management by Indonesian SOEs and the expansion of investment in the power generation sector," said the President. In addition, the President also welcomed investment from the production and sale of gas distribution by Indonesian private companies in Mozambique. The President also encouraged the formation of a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between the two countries by instructing the relevant ministries to immediately complete it.

The President said that Indonesia and Mozambique had agreed to strengthen Mozambique's health security cooperation through the procurement of vaccines, medicines, and medical devices. "And (I) ask for President Nyusi's support for Indonesia's vaccine registration process," he continued.

Furthermore, President Jokowi reiterated that Indonesia continues to be committed to strengthening development cooperation with Africa through the next five-year development grand design for Africa which is nearing completion. "Indonesia is finalizing the grand design of development for the next five years for Africa in the health, food and energy sectors, and other sectors that are of interest to Mozambique," he said.

During the meeting, the two countries signed a number of cooperation documents, namely a Memorandum of Understanding in the Control of Drugs and Biological Products, as well as a Letter of Intent in Bilateral Cooperation in the Defense Sector.

Also accompanying the President were Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique and Malawi Herry Sudrajat.​