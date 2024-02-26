President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation accompanied by Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources, visited the Scientific Research and Livestock Development Training Center in Cairo.
Situated 100 kilometers from the city, the center is dedicated to advanced livestock development initiatives, including the crossbreeding of dairy cows, and the processing of milk and its products. It also focuses on the cultivation of green animal fodder and specific vegetable types.
During their visit, President Isaias and his delegation were given comprehensive briefings on the center’s goals, mission, and the ongoing research aimed at ensuring the safety of milk products, supported by a video presentation.
The heads at the center expressed their gratitude for President Isaias's interest and visit, highlighting the importance of such engagements for future collaboration and development.