President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Trade, Mr Naadir Hassan and the Minister for Industry, Entrepreneurship and Investment Mrs Devika Vidot held discussions with the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Professor Klaus Schwab yesterday morning.

The President is currently attending the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai and met with Professor Schwab on the margins of the Summit upon his organisation’s interest for the possible integration of the Republic of Seychelles into the World Economic Forum activities.

The World Economic Forum is an International Organisation for Public-Private Coorperation integrating the world's foremost International Organisations, governments and leading companies into joint efforts to address global challenges. The World Economic Forum is also particularly engaged in initiatives preserving nature and climate change, an agenda which aligns well with Seychelles' vision and global challenge as a small island nation.

The President thanked Professor Schwab and his team for their interest in partnering with Seychelles and despite being a small island state in recognising the contributions and support Seychelles can add to such a global platform as the World Economic Forum is monumental for Seychelles.

On his part Professor Schwab said the Forum is looking forward to enhancing the collaboration with Seychelles and exploring possible future avenues to further build on this new engagement.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.