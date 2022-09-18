UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, congratulating him on his re-election.

The letter was presented to President Lourenço by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, who attended the inauguration of His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço in Luanda.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed to His Excellency President Lourenço the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their sincere wishes to the President of Angola for success and for the Angolan people to achieve their aspirations for prosperity and development.

In turn, President Lourenço reciprocated these wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing the UAE Government and people further growth and development.

Moreover, His Excellency President Lourenço commended the growth of relations between the UAE and Angola, underscoring Angola’s keenness to enhance these ties in all fields.

In a speech, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also underscored the close relations that unite the UAE and Republic of Angola in all fields, emphasizing the UAE's keenness to strengthen and elevate bilateral cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.