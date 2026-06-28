President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, to the Botanical Gardens at Mont Fleuri (Bois de Rose), where the two leaders were treated to a showcase of Seychelles’ unique natural heritage.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was introduced to the Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Ms Marie May Jeremie; the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority, Mr Rodney Bonne; the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms Lya Docteur; the General Manager; and the Botanical Gardens’ tour guide, Ms Elsia. The visit commenced at the Giant Tortoise Enclosure, where both leaders received a briefing on the iconic Aldabra giant tortoises, one of Seychelles’ most treasured national symbols.

They were also given the opportunity to feed the tortoises, enjoying a memorable interaction with these remarkable creatures. The delegation then proceeded to the Coco de Mer section, where they were briefed on Seychelles’ endemic and world-renowned Coco de Mer palm. They learned about its unique characteristics, including the fact that it produces the world’s heaviest seed and takes approximately 25 years to reach maturity. As a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship and strong bilateral ties between Seychelles and India,

Prime Minister Modi planted a Coco de Mer tree during the visit. The visit concluded with President Dr Patrick Herminie and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing fresh coconut water.